Photo Credit: Smadar Bar-Akiva's Facebook page

Scores of Jewish Community Centers from around the world will speed date to create new global partnerships and build an unprecedented Jewish network during an upcoming JCC Global World Conference in Tarrytown, Nov. 5-9.

The conference will convene 110 Fellows from 52 JCCs in 15 countries, who will undergo an in-depth process to meet global partners and programs. As part of this process, they will participate in speed dating – intense networking – in order to create global partnerships.

Participants will also develop their own Jewish identity and learn more about the Jewish world, while building long-term relationships between the JCCs to strengthen their respective Jewish Community Centers. Ultimately, Amitim (colleagues) 2.0 aims to allow Jews in different countries to connect, break down stereotypes and build bridges of understanding and support.

JCCs will also undergo an in-depth process to meet global partners and select programs to develop. As part of this process, they will participate in speed dating – intense networking – in order to find global partners.

The JCCs will represent Jewish communities from Buenos Aires to Odessa, and from Jerusalem to Palo Alto.

According to JCC Global Executive Director Smadar Bar-Akiva, JCCs are the center of Jewish peoplehood and the ideal venue to teach that concept.

“In today’s world, where fear and mistrust often segregate and isolate, the Jewish Community Centers are the big tent under which a wide range of people congregate,” she said.

“JCCs, often at the heart of the Jewish community, provide services and programs that build and strengthen Jewish communal life and provide Jewish educational experiences to and for Jews and non-Jews of all ages and orientations.”

Funding for the Global Fellowship Programs comes from JCC Global and from a grant allocated by UJA-Federation of New York. The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and participating JCCs are also supporting the program.

To attend or learn more about this unprecedented event, please contact Ryan Greiss at Puder PR, at Ryan@PuderPR.com.