Amplifier, the global network of Jewish giving circles, is seeking to help philanthropists strengthen their giving circles – groups of people pooling their charitable efforts – with its first ever six-month training Institute.

The inaugural Giving Circle Institute, which began with a two-day learning retreat in New York last week, is training leaders across 10 states and two countries who lead 16 giving circles – groups of people who pool their charitable funds and decide together which causes or organizations to support.

Amplifier is dedicated to growing and convening giving circles inspired by Jewish values in a global philanthropic network and is now expanding its efforts to help giving circles sustain themselves and strengthen the field. There are currently more than 3,000 giving circle members in the 102 giving circles that are part of Amplifier’s network.

Amplifier is launching the Institute in part after conducting a survey of 315 members of 55 giving circles, in which 68 percent of respondents reported that their total philanthropic giving increased since they joined a giving circle. Importantly, the research found that this increase was tied to the number of years a person participated in a giving circle: 78 percent of those who participated for four or more years reported increased giving, compared to 63 percent of those who participated from one to three years.

As such, the Institute is aimed at helping leaders to sustain their giving circles – not only to more deeply impact and increase members’ philanthropy, but also to equip them to be more effective and intentional grant-makers as their generosity increases.

The training is focusing on ethical philanthropy practices, strategies for engaging in civil society, finding new avenues for Jewish expression, and deepening a sense of community. As giving circles open members up to becoming more philanthropically active, they also have an opportunity to challenge members to work more ethically by effectively partnering with grantees, as well as to leverage their resources for civic engagement in their communities by participating in volunteer work and advocacy efforts.

Amplifier has also learned that giving circles are sustained, in part, by building close-knit communities that keep people coming back year after year. The giving circles also become outlets for deep spiritual and cultural fulfillment.

Once the program is completed, each giving circle leader will prepare a case study about their initiative to share with Amplifier’s giving circle network. This year’s Institute cohort includes the following giving circle leaders:

“We know that giving circles are a powerful, accessible model for intentional philanthropy. Up until now, we’ve helped dozens of leaders launch brand-new giving circles – so how can we help sustain these giving communities and strengthen them over time? The Institute is a new curriculum that will help circle leaders to build resilient, thoughtful experiences for their members,” said Amplifier Executive Director Joelle Berman. “The Institute will equip circle leaders with what they need to make a bigger impact together.”