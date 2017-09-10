Photo Credit: Courtesy Chabad.org

ZAKA volunteers, together with representatives from Israel, New York and Holland, worked throughout this past Shabbat in a multi-national WhatsApp rescue operation. The mission – to arrange the rescue of the wife and children of a Chabad emissary stranded in treacherous conditions on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.

Rabbi Moishe Chanowits, his wife Sara and five children, all 8 and younger, chose to remain on the island to offer assistance to others during Hurricane Irma. However, as the winds picked up speed over Shabbat, the family left their home for the Chabad House, which is situated on higher ground. In the pressure of the moment, they forgot that the building was undergoing renovation and therefore did not find a safe haven there.

Disregarding the laws of Shabbat in order to save lives, Rabbi Chanowits contacted World Chabad in NYC and the ZAKA Search and Rescue organization, requesting help in evacuating his family from an island where sea and air routes had been shut down.

A dedicated WhatsApp group was launched to facilitate the trans-Atlantic rescue, including New York based Chabad Executive Director Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, ZAKA International Rescue Unit Chief Officer Mati Goldstein, ZAKA International Director David Rose, Zvi Gluck and David Kushnir from Amudim, Rabbi Isaac Lieder from Monsey and representatives from Israel’s National Emergency Management Authority, the Foreign Ministry, Israel Ambassador and the Military Attache in Holland and others.

After hours of searching for a private plane to rescue them, Rabbi Isaac Lieder did find an 8-seater whose pilot was willing to fly – but the Dutch authorities in St. Martin refused it a landing permission on the island.

“In ZAKA, we never give up,” said ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. “We reached out to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, but the Israeli Ambassador and military attaché in Holland were unsuccessful in getting the necessary landing permission.”

The efforts continued and, after many hours of international activities, contact was made with the pilot of a plane bringing humanitarian aid into the area. He finally agreed to pick up the stranded family, and Sara Chanowits boarded the plane with her five children and flew to Puerto Rico. Rabbi Chanowits decided to stay on the island to offer help to others.

A few hours later, ZAKA received another call for help – this time from a group of Jewish tourists, including medical students from the US and Canada who were stranded on the island and seeking shelter in St. Martin’s medical school. Contact was made with a US plane bringing humanitarian aid into the island and the group was rescued two hours before the end of Shabbat.