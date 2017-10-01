Photo Credit: Yagasi / Wikimedia Commons

A gathering of coalition party leaders Sunday night has ended with the approval of construction in the Hezkiyahu Quarter in the City of the Patriarchs: Hebron.

The main proponents of the project were Bayit Yehudi party chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Shas party chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

The project has already been put together and all that is left to do, according to a report published on the Hebrew-language 0404 military website, is to approve the marketing for the project, and thus complete its population.

The plan includes 31 housing units, as well as offices for social services, kindergarten and nursery facilities, and more.

Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting earlier in the day, saying that approval of a construction permit for the Hezkiyahu Quarter would be an appropriate response to the acceptance by Interpol of the Palestinian Authority as a new member to its ranks.

Other ministers joined in the call for construction of Jewish housing in Hebron, including Minister Ofer Akunis, Gila Gamliel, Ayoub Kara, and others.

“In light of the decision by UNESCO and in light of the fact that residents of Hebron have elected as their mayor a terrorist convicted of murdering Jews, who was released as part of the Jibril deal, it is time to strengthen the Jewish community of Hebron,” Justice Minister said prior to the cabinet meeting earlier in the day.