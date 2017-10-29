Photo Credit: Moishimi / Wikimedia
Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, shlita

Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, 103-year-old leader of the global Lithuanian Jewish movement was taken to Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak on Sunday, according to a report on the Hebrew-language Kikar Hashabbat site.

Sources said the rabbi was in stable condition, but was brought to the hospital after he began to suffer a high fever during the day on Sunday, following a period of weakness that lasted several days.

After an examination, doctors at the hospital decided to move the elderly rabbi to the intensive care unit to monitor his condition more closely.

The rabbi has been hospitalized a number of times in recent months, including once for an infection that kept him in the intensive care unit for two weeks.

The public is asked to pray for the health of Rav Aharon Yehuda Leib ben Gitel Feige, b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

