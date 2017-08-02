Yoni Hikind, the son of Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D-Boro Park), is going after the New York City Council seat of his father’s political rival David G. Greenfield (D- Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Gravesend, Kensington, Midwood and Sheepshead Bay), the NY Daily News reported Tuesday.

Greenfield has announced last month that he would not be seeking a third term, becoming instead the CEO of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, which was in the news a few years ago in connection with the corruption of its ousted leader.

Advertisement

You don’t get to change the world as NY City Council Member. Greenfield, a moderate Democrat, made some headlines when he denounced an anti-Semitic outburst in the Council Chamber by pro-Palestine activists. Policy-wise, like many Haredi politicians in NY State, he has advocated government funding for religious schools.

Yoni Hikind does not, as of yet, have a clear set of goals, other than really wanting to be City Councilman.

“There has been a job opening in the New York City Council,” Yoni Hikind says in a video released on Tuesday, adding, “And I’m planning to apply for this job.”

Pushing his political pedigree, Dov’s son related: “I grew up and lived in this district my entire life. And I’ve been witness to a father who gave me front row access to demonstrations of what it means to truly care and be Moser Nefesh (Hebrew: sacrifice) for people.”

“In my home, more than anything else, making a difference in people’s lives was the single most important lesson taught, by far. I’m so excited about this opportunity because I can’t think of a more important job for me to be applying for,” the younger Hikind continues.

As to his political agenda, Yoni is not big on specifics. In fact, his virgin video sounds more like something you’d expect on a matchmaking site than anything resembling hard-core politics:

“When I say ‘applying for this job,’ I mean that in the most literal way possible. It is you that will be electing me, God willing, and you who would then be my boss. Therefore, it is you I make this announcement to, and you who I must interview for,” he teaches his audience the fundamentals of democracy.

“I’ve seen a lot in politics, and often it is politics first and many of the people they are supposed to serve, unfortunately, last. It’s sad but true. But it’s unacceptable. I have no interest in running for office to just be another politician,” Yoni Hikind stresses, declaring: “As a matter of fact, I’ve always wanted one day to take some of the politics out of politics.”

Having established his modus operandi, Yoni becomes as specific as he ever does on his first tape:

“It’s about people. And it must be only about people,” followed by: “There is so much to do in every area of life. Whether it’s traffic on our streets, to uncollected garbage on our corners. Untapped resources for our institutions or social services for those in need. The list goes on and on.”

OK, we’d certainly like to know what comes in fifth through tenth place on that list.

“Let’s be real, though,” Yoni goes back to basics. “Many who run for office make all types of promises just to get elected. Usually empty promises and magical results. I will not do that. What I can promise, though, is always to give you sincerity and devotion, transparency and honesty, and complete dedication to work day and night to do everything I can to bring good to our neighborhoods.”

And, the closer, once again in the spirit of a shiduch website posting:

“In the coming months, I look forward to being interviewed by all of you for this position. It is my deepest hope, after we all get to know each other a little bit more, you’ll be as excited about me as I am about the idea of representing you.”

His father, Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a conservative Democrat, has broken ranks with his own party on many occasions, endorsing Republican candidates such as Rudy Giuliani, George Pataki, George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. Yoni portrays a softer, borderline romantic image, which is fine – but could be rejected by the Boro Park constituency loyal to his father.