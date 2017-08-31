Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger / Flash 90

Jews in Europe have been expressing concern for months about rising anti-Semitism across the continent, but now the European Jewish Congress (EJC) is specifically raising a red flag about the deteriorating relationship between Poland’s government and the Jewish community.

Recent events point to rising anti-Semitism in the country that appears to be coinciding with a shutdown in communications between the Polish government and official representatives of the Jewish community, the EJC warned Thursday.

“Across Europe, governments consult with the local official leaders of the community to seek their counsel and coordinate a response to antisemitism,” EJC President Dr. Moshe Kantor said. “However, Poland stands out as an example of a leadership which appears to have little interest in opening a dialogue with the Jewish community.”

For around a year, no senior Polish government minister has met with the leadership of the Union of Jewish Communities in Poland, the democratically-representative organization of Polish Jewry.

There are numerous examples of rising anti-Semitism that have now permeate the many layers of Police society.

During a public debate, Polish Television journalist Magdalena Ogórek pointed out the Jewish roots of the ancestors of Senator Marek Borowski. Fascist slogans and flags of ONR Falanga have been regularly displayed at state ceremonies. Member of Parliament Bogdan Rzońca from Prawo i Sprawiedliwość wrote on social media, “I wonder why, despite the Holocaust, there are so many abortionists among Jews.”

Kantor said the EJC hopes “the Polish leadership will restart engagement with the Jewish community and condemn antisemitism in all its forms. There has been a distinct normalization of anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia in Poland recently, and we hope that the Polish government will stem this hate and act forcefully against it.

“Minority rights, respect for the rule of law and commitment to fighting anti-Semitism and racism lie at the heart of the values of post-war reconstruction of Europe, and learning the lessons of the Shoah,” Kantor added.