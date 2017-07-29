Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Masked Arabs in port city of Jaffa burned tires, hurled objects and shouted slogans on Saturday in a riot that followed a shootout between police and two men who were fleeing the scene of a crime.

The protesters marched along Yefet Street chanting against Arab profiling and police brutality, according to Ynet.

Advertisement

Details of the crime at the port are unavailable due to a gag order.

Both of the suspects were residents of Jaffa. They were being pursued by police after a shooting in which they were suspected at the port.

According to a report by Channel 10 TV news, police ordered the pair to stop, and they refused. The officer then aimed for the back wheels of the mopeds, with the two suspects, who were firing back at police.

Both were wounded and taken to hospital, where one of the suspects, a man in his twenties, later died of his wounds. The second was seriously injured, but survived.