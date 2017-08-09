Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90

Incoming tourism rose again last month, according to the last figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics, which showed 271,100 tourist entries recorded in July 2017 — about 17 percent more than July 2016 and 11 percent more than in 2015.

In the seven months between January and July 2017, more than 2 million tourist entries were recorded, a 24 percent increase on the same period last year (1.6 million), and 22 percent more than in 2015.

In the latest edition of the UNWTO Tourism Barometer, which includes preliminary results for the first four months of 2017, Israel (with a 25 percent increase) is ranked no. 10 globally in a list of countries with the most dramatic increases in incoming tourism.

“I am pleased that in July too we are witnessing increases in the numbers of tourist entries into Israel,” said Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.

“The Tourism Ministry continues with its intensive marketing activities, innovative ways to brand Israel and incentives for airlines to open new direct routes into Israel – and the results can be seen in the numbers of tourists visiting Israel.

“This revolution in tourism into Israel is making a great contribution to the Israeli economy and to the jobs market, and I am sure that, with the continuation of these activities, the trend will only increase.”