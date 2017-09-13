Photo Credit: Maj. Colleen Krepstekies, 107th Mobile PA Detachment

The Israeli Consulate in Miami reopened Wednesday morning in the wake of Hurricane Irma, and announced it would resume public hours beginning this Friday.

Israeli emissaries returned to the South Florida city on Tuesday after having been evacuated with their families just ahead of the hurricane’s landfall.

Advertisement

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement Wednesday afternoon local time telling citizens residing in Florida who require government services from the Consulate to continue using the emergency numbers. They were asked to “be patient” in the coming days, inasmuch as it will take time to bring the office back up to full speed.

The ministry emphasized that Israelis in the area should pay attention to, and act in accordance with, all directives from local authorities. In addition, the ministry underlined that it is absolutely forbidden to attempt to travel to the Florida Keys at this time due to the severe damage sustained in the area as a result of Hurricane Irma.