Photo Credit: IDF

Police and intelligence agents in Jerusalem spent the day hunting down a terrorist who was putting the finishing touches on a plot to carry out an attack in the capital.

But concrete intelligence and hard work led to the arrest Thursday evening of the suspect, a resident of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

Advertisement

The alert warned the suspect was planning a significant terrorist attack to be carried out in Jerusalem, possibly as early as Thursday night, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 2.

Israeli Police and Border Guard patrol officers, together with agents from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operated all through the day on Thursday in a race against the clock to track down the terrorist. They succeeded in finding and arresting him, together with his vehicle, in the Mount Scopus neighborhood, before he was able to carry out the attack.

The suspect was transferred to security personnel for interrogation and further investigation.