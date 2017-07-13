Photo Credit: courtesy, StandWithUs Southeast

StandWithUs ‘Southeast’ ran a truck ad circling the downtown Miami area on Thursday (July 13) prior to a concert performed by Roger Waters, urging viewers to “Say NO to RACIST Attacks Against Israel by Roger Waters.”

The truck drove the circuit and was to be visible to concert-goers until the start of the show.

Advertisement

“Roger Waters has a history of blaming only the State of Israel for the lack of peace,” said Sara Gold Rafel, executive director of the organization.

“He is clear about his support for the boycott campaign against Israel, which does not promote peace, does not create a better life for Palestinians, and whose agenda is the destruction of the state of Israel.

“He has even flown a helium pig with a star of David on it during his concerts.

“StandWithUs is sending a clear message to Waters that his lies and hatred will not go unanswered.”

Roger Waters has been responsible for much of the pressure leveraged against bands and vocalists who perform in Israel, including Radiohead, a top band slated to appear in Tel Aviv next week.