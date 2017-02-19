Photo Credit: pixabay
(illustrative)

South Norfolk Police have arrested and detained several suspects after workers found a swastika and an anti-Semitic message sprayed on the walls at a Long Stratton shopping center in the UK.

Advertisement

According to a report published by the Eastern Daily Press, police have launched a probe into the incident. Business staff found the offensive graffiti spray painted upon their arrival for work.

Staff at the One Stop convenience store found swastikas and an anti-Semitic message spray-painted near the post office.

“They have sprayed our windows and cameras and we haven’t been able to clear it up as we’re waiting for a bill on the costs. It has angered me a lot, I have been here for six years and haven’t seen anything like it. It reflects the area in a bad way,” Brandon Drewry told EDP.

South Norfolk Police were prompt in their response, tweeting on the department’s official account: “We are currently dealing with multiple reports of criminal damage in Long Stratton. Persons currently in custody and investigations are continuing.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThousands of Israelis Stand to Lose When Blue Lines Move
Next articleNi Hao
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...