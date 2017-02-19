Photo Credit: pixabay

South Norfolk Police have arrested and detained several suspects after workers found a swastika and an anti-Semitic message sprayed on the walls at a Long Stratton shopping center in the UK.

…..persons currently in custody and investigations are continuing. Team effort from the night shift and early turn today. #1765— South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) February 18, 2017

Advertisement

According to a report published by the Eastern Daily Press, police have launched a probe into the incident. Business staff found the offensive graffiti spray painted upon their arrival for work.

Staff at the One Stop convenience store found swastikas and an anti-Semitic message spray-painted near the post office.

“They have sprayed our windows and cameras and we haven’t been able to clear it up as we’re waiting for a bill on the costs. It has angered me a lot, I have been here for six years and haven’t seen anything like it. It reflects the area in a bad way,” Brandon Drewry told EDP.

South Norfolk Police were prompt in their response, tweeting on the department’s official account: “We are currently dealing with multiple reports of criminal damage in Long Stratton. Persons currently in custody and investigations are continuing.”