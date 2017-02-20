Photo Credit: gfdesign / Pixabay.com

At least seven Jewish residents of a condominium building on Toronto have reported being the targets of a campaign of anti-Semitic vandalism.

Post-it notes with swastikas, messages reading “No Jews” and other anti-Semitic slurs were found posted last week on the doors of the residents.

Others discovered to their “shock” that someone had damaged the mezuzahs on their doorposts.

Resident Helen Chaiton told journalist Joshua Freeman at CP24, “It’s naturally very disturbing. I come from the Holocaust – my parents came to Canada in 1948 after the war. So I’m very familiar with anti-Semitism and I know historically what ensues.” When a neighbor later told her about an anti-Semitic note posted to his own door she added, “This really is a very serious indication of the illness that is prevailing that’s resurgent now again.”

Toronto police have said they are investigating the incidents.