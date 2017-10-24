Photo Credit: Adam Jones via Flickr

The Iranian judiciary announced Tuesday on its Farsi-language website, Mizanonline.ir, that a court has sentenced to death an alleged agent for Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, according to international news outlets, including the Associated Press and Reuters.

Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolat Abadi was quoted in the announcement as saying the alleged agent was convicted on charges of espionage. He was accused of providing information about 30 Iranian figures involved in research, military and nuclear projects.

“The person has had several meetings with [Israeli intelligence agency] Mossad and has provided them with sensitive information about Iran’s military sites, the Atomic Energy Organization and nuclear sites in return for wages and residency of Sweden,” Dolat Abadi said, according to the site.

According to the report, the suspect met with more than eight members of Israel’s international intelligence agency at various times.

The convicted individual was not identified on the site, but Reuters quoted Amnesty International as saying that Ahmadreza Djalali, an Iranian doctor who studied and taught in Sweden, had been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of espionage.

It is not clear when the verdict was handed down. No information was provided on the Iranian judicial new agency’s website, nor did Amnesty International specify a date. Djalali was arrested in April 2016 and held without access to an attorney for seven months, including three in solitary confinement, according to the agency. Djalali’s wife Vida Mehrannia lives in Sweden with their two children.

Among the 30 figures about information alleged was provided were nuclear engineer Majid Shahriari and physicist Masoud Ali Mohammadi, both killed in bombing attacks in 2010. Two other scientists were also killed between 2010 and 2012 in what Tehran claimed were targeted assassinations aimed at stymiing its nuclear technology development program.

Majid Jamali Fashi, 23, was hanged in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to killing an Iranian physicist and was subsequently convicted of being an agent for the Mossad.

No further information was made available.