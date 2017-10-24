Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90

Some 400 firefighters, first responders and other search and rescue personnel are joining Israel from Jordan, France, Spain and the Palestinian Authority that began Tuesday and is slated to continue through Wednesday in the Jewish State.

The international emergency agency exercise is simulating a massive forest fire and humanitarian aid crisis.

Wildlife protection in times of emergency is one of the objectives being underlined as part of the exercise, which is aimed at testing the ability of the participating agencies to work together and share intelligence at a disaster site.

Leading the exercise is the Israeli Ministry of Interior; local participants include Israel Police, the country’s Fire and Rescue Commission, Magen David Adom emergency medical response service, IDF Home Front Command and its Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Israel National Emergency Services, and Israel’s Foreign and Transportation Ministries.