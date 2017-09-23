Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway/Released

A host of Arab media reported Thursday that a loud explosion that rocked the Syrian capital was due to an attack on a site near Damascus International Airport by the Israel Air Force.

A number of Arab news outlets reported that an Israeli drone was shot out of the skies near the airport; some reported the drone attacked a weapons depot nearby.

The Hezbollah-linked Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television station claimed two rockets landed near the airport.

Likewise, the Lebanese Al Masdar News quoted a Syrian military source who said an Israeli drone fired two missiles at the airport but “caused no serious damage to the airport or its surroundings,” and no casualties reported. The unconfirmed report also claimed the Syrian Air Defense “downed an Israeli drone near the town of Beit Jinn along the Damascus-Quneitra provincial border.”

A number of other Arab media also reported similar strikes having targeted a site next to, or at the airport.

Earlier this year, Arab media reported the Israel Air Force attacked an Iranian weapons depot near Damascus International Airport. As happened this past Thursday, the blast could be heard throughout the Syrian capital, and woke many of its residents.

This weekend’s report has not been confirmed by the IDF, nor was it confirmed by Syria or the Iranian Hezbollah proxy group fighting alongside Syrian government forces.

However, Israel has repeatedly warned that it will not tolerate an existential threat along its borders.