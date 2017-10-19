Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

The Israel Air Force attacked the source of Syrian rocket fire that struck the northern Golan Heights on Thursday afternoon.

A missile battery belonging to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad was destroyed in the air strike, according to the Hebrew-language 0404 military website.

Advertisement

Israel was hit by a single missile that landed in an open area, and which was believed to have been the result of “spillover” from the civil war that is still raging across the northern border.

No one was hurt and no property damage was reported.

The IDF said it “will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel or the security of its citizens.” Israel sees the Syrian government as responsible for whatever happens in its territory.