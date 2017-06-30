Photo Credit: Zoe Vayer / Flash 90

It took only an hour early Friday afternoon for the Israeli Air Force to retaliate against the Syrian military in response to another incident of mortar fire on the northern Golan Heights.

“In response to the projectile launched earlier today towards Israel from Syria, an IAF aircraft targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar in the northern Golan Heights,” said the statement from the IDF.

The shell landed in an open area and no injuries were reported. There’s been no word on property damage, however. This past Monday, the IDF closed a number of areas to civilians around Quneitra, temporarily marking them as closed military zones. Israeli farmers are still allowed to work their fields but are being cautioned not to approach the northern border area, for their own safety.

Despite the fact that this was the fifth such incident since last Saturday, Israel’s military continues to insist the mortar was an “errant projectile” and the “result of Syrian internal fighting.”