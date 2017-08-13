Photo Credit: Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet)

Two Israeli Arab brothers arrested last month by intelligence agents from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) have been indicted on charges of being in contact with the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

The information was released for publication Friday, August 11, by the Shin Bet.

The brothers, Mahmoud Abd al-Karim Qassem Jabarin, 25, and Naim Abd al-Karim Qassem Jabarin, 20, are both from Umm al-Fahm, the same city that was home to the three terrorists who murdered Israeli police officers on the Temple Mount last month, also of the same last name.

According to a Shin Bet statement, security personnel who raided the family home found a homemade Carlo Gustav assault rifle and ISIS materials on the roof of the house. Forces also confiscated a number of photographs that “reinforced suspicions the two supported the concepts and ideology of the Islamic State organization,” the statement said.

Authorities received intelligence that Mahmoud was in touch with a recruiter from the terrorist organization who was a former resident of Umm al-Fahm and who has been in Syria since 2014. According to the report, Mahmoud planned to travel to Syria to join ISIS.

He was indicted on charges of collaboration with a foreign agent.

His younger brother, Naim, allegedly swore his allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the intelligence that was received.

He was charged with possession of illegal weapons.

“The Shin Bet views Israelis who support the Islamic State organization as a serious security threat, especially those who are in contact with organization operatives and desire to fight in its ranks,” the statement said. “As such, the Shin Bet will continue to monitor suspects and take the necessary enforcement measures to prevent the dissemination of ISIS ideology in Israel and prevent Israelis from fighting with the organization.”