Photo Credit: Screenshots

The Syrian Media Action Revolution Team (SMART), the largest independent opposition media network operating in Syria, in early September posted a video clip on YouTube showing Israeli military supplies, clearly marked in Hebrew, being used by the Free Syrian Army’s Ahrar Nuwi Brigades.

The rebel force is shown shooting several rocket volleys—and, according to a field commander, getting direct hits—at the Khalid bin al-Walid Army, a Salafi jihadist group active in the Yarmouk Basin in southern Syria.

The Khalid bin al-Walid Army is affiliated with the Islamic State.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) was founded on July 29, 2011 by officers who defected from the Syrian Armed Forces.

Israel has been secretly providing aid to Syrian rebels in the Golan Heights for years, aiming to establish a buffer zone of friendly Syrian forces to keep Iran proxies at a distance, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal last summer.