Photo Credit: Arab media via the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

At least 10 fighters of the Jaysh Khaled Ibn Al-Waleed (a.k.a. ISIS Quneitra) were killed Saturday in battles with rebel units in the Yarmouk Basin in the southern province of Daraa, Syria, a source in the area told Sky News.

The fighting erupted after an ISIS force attempted to infiltrate the civilian neighborhoods of the town of Jilin, west of the city of Daraa. ISIS forces launched a surprise attack from the area of Tel Ashtara in an attempt to improve their positions in the area.

A different version of the events was offered by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says the deaths were the result of airstrikes carried out by warplanes that may have been Israeli, killing at least 16 members of the militias loyal to ISIS, including the commander of Jaysh Khaled Ibn Al-Waleed. Twelve of the dead, according to this report, were prisoners who were killed inside a court building, most of them relatives of the founder of Jaysh Khaled Ibn Al-Waleed.

62 people were killed on Saturday in Syria altogether, including 10 members of the regime forces and gunmen loyal to them, and about 20 persons who were killed by shelling by the International Coalition “and other circumstances,” according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. At least 17 of the dead were fighters of non-Syrian nationalities fighting for the Islamic State. Some of them were killed Saturday in bombing missions by warplanes and helicopters around Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also documented that about 3 members of the “Islamic State” were killed Saturday by bombs dropped by warplanes of the International Coalition, as well as missiles shot at the Syria Democratic Forces in the city of Al-Raqqah. Also, four fighters of the SDF were killed by bombs intended to hit Islamic State targets in Al-Raqqah.

In other news, on Saturday two civilian women were killed in Aleppo Province from a shell fell on the city of Al-Bab in the north-eastern countryside of Aleppo.