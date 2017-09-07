Photo Credit: SANA

The Syrian Army General Command on Thursday morning issued a statement confirming that “Israeli warplanes fired several rockets from Lebanese airspace at 02:42 AM on Thursday, targeting one of the Syrian military posts near Massyaf, killing two army personnel and causing material damage to the site,” SANA, Syria’s official news agency reported.

“This aggression comes in a desperate attempt to raise the collapsed morale of the ISIS terrorists after the sweeping victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorism at more than one front, and it affirms the direct support provided by the Israeli entity to the ISIS and other terrorist organizations,” the Army Command said.

Advertisement

According to multiple reports on Twitter, Israel attacked a chemical weapons development facility near the city of Al-Maysaf in the Hama province in western Syria overnight Thursday. Needless to say, the Syrian military’s official announcement did not mention the nature of the target.