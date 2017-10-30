Photo Credit: Courtesy

On Tuesday, November 7, the Netiv Aryeh yeshiva invites the global Jewish community to “live the legacy” for one day, in support of yeshiva education in Jerusalem – with a goal of $1,000,000. The one day campaign celebrates this exceptional yeshiva’s enduring commitment to dynamic Jewish learning and living that extends far beyond the walls of the classroom.

Named after Rabbi Aryeh Bina zt’l, a pioneering educator who founded numerous Yeshivot throughout Eretz Yisrael, among them Yeshivat HaKotel, Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh’s Overseas Program was founded in Yeshivat HaKotel, in 5734 (1974), and is led by his son, Rabbi Aharon Bina Shlit’a. The program relocated to its present quarters opposite the Kotel in 5763 (2003) under its new name — Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh.

The Overseas Program began with a handful of students wishing to experience a year of learning Torah before returning to their homes in the diaspora. With the years, both the number of students interested in the uncommon experience of Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh and the number of students returning for a second year and then some, have grown considerably.

From its inception, Netiv Aryeh has offered a unique blend of Torah learning on many levels, exposure to great Torah scholars, involvement in charity, and identification with the modern day State of Israel. Many alumni have established homes in Eretz Yisrael, while those who have remained in the Diaspora are among the more active members of their communities and strong supporters of Israel.

Rabbi Aharon Bina has maintained a strong connection with alumni throughout the years, as he puts it: “once a student of our Yeshiva, always a student of our Yeshiva.”

In the past 50 years, more than 3,500 alumni and students have come to think of Yeshiva Netiv Aryeh as their home and family, infinitely intact, no matter their years, distances, or life choices.

“We’re not just a yeshiva that you come and learn at for a year. We are connected for life,” said Rabbi Yitzchak Korn, one of long-time rabbis at the Yeshiva. “Whether through siblings, friends or children, each of us has been forever touched by Netiv Aryeh.”

“YNA not only inspired me a sense of passion, purpose and commitment to Judaism,” said alum Gabriel Silverman, “but equipped me with the tools to be able to harness that power to better both myself and those around me, both in yeshiva and beyond.”

Another student, Yosef Povarsky added, “Coming from a family with a tradition of the highest level in gemara, Netiv Aryeh was able to advance my skills and inspire me.”

In addition to its comprehensive curricular program and engaging Israel experience, Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh provides supports to its lone soldiers/alumni who join the IDF after their time in Yeshiva.

