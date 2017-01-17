A Colorful Coexistence



Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90



People on the street participate in a project by Bezalel art students, where pedestrians walking on Ben Yehuda Street are invited to sit down and draw themselves.

Chareidim, Arabs and secular Jews all participated.

Photo of the Day

