web analytics
December 27, 2016 / 27 Kislev, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



Candle Lighting in Nachlaot

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Hanukkah Candle Lighting in Nachlaot

Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90


Families in the Nachlaot neighborhood of Jerusalem light their Chanukiot. After the lighting, the Razel family sang Hanuka songs.

Hanukkah Candle Lighting in Nachlaot

Hanukkah Candle Lighting in Nachlaot

Photo of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C.
Trump: UN Nothing But a Good Time Club

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/photos/candle-lighting-in-nachlaot/2016/12/27/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: