February 11, 2017 / 15 Shevat, 5777
Chassidic Tu B’Shvat Sederim [photo]

Vizhnitz-Kosov Tu B'Shvat Seder

Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman/Flash 90


Photos from 2016:

Stropkov Tu B'Shvat Seder

Zvhil Tu B'Shvat Seder

Spinka Kahana Tu B'Shvat Seder

Hug Hatam Sofer Tu B'Shvat Seder

Deyzh Tu B'Shvat Seder

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.


