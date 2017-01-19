Cutting the Ribbon



Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90



Prime Minister Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz cut the ribbon on the new Harel Tunnels on Highway 1, the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem Road, on January 19, 2017.

Photo of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: