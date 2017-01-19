Cutting the Ribbon

web analytics
January 19, 2017 / 21 Tevet, 5777
Harel Tunnel

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90


Prime Minister Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz cut the ribbon on the new Harel Tunnels on Highway 1, the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem Road, on January 19, 2017.

  1. Daisy Mayer says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    Thank you Israel you are the best.

