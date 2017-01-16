Does Hamas Control Your Phone?



Photo Credit: Social Media



The IDF recently revealed that Hamas had a sophisticated social media honeypot set up.

They would convince IDF soldiers via social media to download a mobile app, and the app would then spy on them and everything around them.

Some cynical Israel took the IDF’s online warning and modified it ever so slightly, to warn you against downloading apps from Israeli left-wing media outlets, with the results being the same.

Photo of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: