February 14, 2017 / 18 Shevat, 5777
Hashkediya Porachat

Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman/Flash90


You know it’s after Tu B’Shvat when you start seeing the almond trees blooming in the fields.

Photo of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People.


