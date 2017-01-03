Mike Maccabee



Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90



Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee spoke today at a conference in the Knesset about Kerry, the Settlements and the 2-State Solution.

The running joke, possibly started by MK Yehuda Glick, but certainly repeated by him a number of times, is the similarity of Mike Huckabee’s name to the Maccabees and how Huckabee fights for the People of Israel, just like the Maccabees.

Here is his speech in the Knesset:



Video by Avi Abelow / Israel Video Network

