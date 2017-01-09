web analytics
January 9, 2017 / 11 Tevet, 5777
The Last Line of Defense

Building Fence near Tayelet

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90


Workers began putting down a series of concrete blocks and fences near Jabel Mukaber and the Tayelet in order to prevent future ramming terrorists from reaching their targets.

They say that the best offense is a good defense.

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People.


