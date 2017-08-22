Photo Credit: Flash90

Deputy Mayor of Netanya, Rabbi Shimon Sher, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust while executing his duties, Israeli media reported.

The Magistrate’s Court in Rishon Lezion ordered extend Rabbi Sher’s remand by three days.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, police detectives searched Rabbi Sher’s home to find documents linking him to the offenses attributed to him. His arrest came roughly six months after police recommended that Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Police has also accumulated evidence of attempted bribery by the mayor’s ex-husband, Eliyahu Feirberg, as well as bribery allegedly committed by her son, Tsafrir Feirberg.

The case involves other suspects, including contractors and real estate brokers, against whom police say they have established a foundation of bribery charges, as well as breach of trust charges against former Netanya City Engineer Paul Vital.