Photo Credit: Arnon Segal

Tom Nisani and Sara Lurcat surreptitiously got married on the Temple Mount last week, despite the all-seeing eyes of the police looking for Jews doing anything Jewish.

According to Nisani, the State of Israel is now looking to place a restraining order on them, forbidding him and his new wife from visiting the Temple Mount.

The police have called the couple in for a hearing and they plan to go, heads held high, and demand to know why the police are restricting the basic rights of Jews on the Temple Mount as well as to teach them a little bit about the underling principle of democracy.