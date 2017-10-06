Photo Credit: Israel Police

Multiple fake roadside bombs were placed along Highway 60 near Otniel, south of Jerusalem, on Friday morning. The road was closed until sappers were able to find and examine all the bombs and declare the road all-clear.

On Thursday night, police pursued a vehicle without license plates along Road 60, near Shilo, north of Jerusalem. During the chase, the driver threw a hunting rifle and ammunition out the window.

Police managed to stop the car and arrest the driver from El Mujyar.