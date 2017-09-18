Photo Credit: Nefesh B’Nefesh website screenshot

Nefesh B’Nefesh is launching its “Initiative for Zionist Innovation” (IZI) to support Olim committed to impacting social change or pursue business innovation in the spirit of Zionism. Successful candidates may be eligible for a financial grant to assist in actualizing their projects as well as marketing support and use of Nefesh B’Nefesh’s spaces throughout the country. The launch is in cooperation with Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel and Avram and Sharon Blumenthal and Family.

Zionist activists and innovators have changed the face of Jewish history over the last 120 years, Nefesh B’Nefesh says in a press release issued Sunday, adding that it is “seeking the next generation of leaders and innovators looking to change the face of Zionism and Israel.”

Through this new initiative, the group hopes to encourage Olim with a passion for contributing to the Zionist story to pursue their creative ideas in both business and social innovation, thereby impacting and bettering Israel and Israeli society as a whole.

To be eligible for the Initiative for Zionist Innovation, candidates must have made or are making Aliyah through Nefesh B’Nefesh with a confirmed Aliyah date on or before November 30, 2017. Candidates will be asked to submit a basic business plan, their professional resume, and a mission statement for their initiative. The selected candidates will be asked to “pay it forward,” by providing opportunities and mentoring sessions to other Nefesh B’Nefesh Olim.

“The Initiative for Zionist Innovation was created in order to empower Olim to take their creative ideas, through social and business innovation, and transform them into reality. We would like to help and support Olim who are making a difference for themselves, their peers and community in Israel,” said Zev Gershinsky, Executive VP of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Inspired by early Zionists, coupled with the resources of today, our new Initiative hopes to impact Israel’s future.”

Candidates will be chosen by a committee of distinguished business and social innovators from within the Olim community in Israel. Applications are now being accepted until October 25, 2017. Successful candidates will be announced by December 3, 2017. Visit for more information.