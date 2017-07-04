Photo Credit: Hillel Meier / TPS

The IDF issued demolition orders today, to destroy the family homes of the terrorists who murdered IDF soldier Elhai Teharlev near Ofra and Border Policewoman Hadas Malka near the Old City of Jerusalem.

Teharlev’s murderers lives in the village of Silwad, a hotbed of terrorism. One house, belonging to the driver is to be destroyed there.

Malka’s murderer lives in Deir ABu Mashal near Ramallah. The homes of the three terrorists involved in that terror attack will be destroyed.