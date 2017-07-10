Photo Credit: Moked 443

An IDF soldier was moderately injured in a terrorist attack near the T junction in Gush Etzion Monday afternoon.

The terrorist tried to carry out a ramming attack and then a stabbing attack at the T junction, between Ma’aleh Amos and Tekoa in Gush Etzion. The terrorist raced toward a pillbox position manned by a force from Battalion 334 of the Artillery Corps, and from the force of the collision a pillar fell and hit one soldier in the back. The terrorist then got out of the car and tried to stab the soldiers who shot him. He was critically injured and then expired from his wounds.

The soldier was evacuated to Shaare Zedek medical Center in Jerusalem.

A witness told Ma’an that an Israeli ambulance transported the terrorist, in his twenties, dressed in a red shirt, to hospital. IDF soldiers prevented a Red Crescent ambulance from approaching the critically injured man, who was lying motionless on the ground.