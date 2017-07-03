Photo Credit: BloodandSoil.org

“(((HEEBS))) will not divide us. Presented by Blood and Soil.org” That’s what was on a banner that was found hung over a Holocaust memorial Sunday night in front of Congregation Bnei Israel in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Brazen anti-Semitic hate on full display as #Holocaust memorial in #Lakewood is defaced pic.twitter.com/7CMCh2ivkl — ADL New Jersey (@ADL_NJ) July 2, 2017

Anti-Semitic fliers left on windshields of cars, with mug shots of Jews recently arrested in connection with accusations of public assistance fraud.

State authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the above vandalism.

“We do believe that this recent rash of anti-Semitic incidents is directly related to the recent arrests [by the FBI] in our town. We have not had any other incidents before,” Lakewood Police Chief Gregory Meyer told media in a briefing. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and we are working with (the) state and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. We will seek to prosecute all incidents of bias crimes that take place against our citizens. ”

BloodandSoil.org, also known as Vanguard America, is a neo-Nazi white supremacist hate group, which claims on its website that “Democracy has failed” and that “America now faces the greatest threat in its history.“

In its manifesto the group also claims Vanguard America is “not an advocate of lawlessness, and has not committed, nor endorsed the use of criminal activity to achieve our means. Members who wish to commit criminal acts are expelled, and those left are those left are those who assuredly respect the law.”

One assumes, therefore, that the group will assist the Lakewood Police in its investigation into Sunday’s hate crime, and help track down the anti-Semites who defaced the synagogue’s Holocaust memorial on the eve of America’s strongest celebration of its democracy, the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday weekend.