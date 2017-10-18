Photo Credit: UN photo / Rick Bajornas

A “trail of bloody footprints traces back to Iran,” the United Nations Security Council was told on Wednesday in testimony by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon at its first meeting on the ‘Situation in the Middle East’ after U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on the new American policy on Iran.

In his address, Danon presented an ‘indictment’ against Iran and ‘charges’ detailing their destabilizing policies.

“For 38 years, Iran has threatened and continues to threaten the world,” Danon said. “Iran and its proxies butcher innocent people. When terror strikes, a trail of bloody footprints so often traces back to Iran. From Bangkok to Burgas, from Buenos Aires to Beirut, and all the way back to Tehran,” Danon told the Council.

“Iran is guilty of sponsoring and endorsing worldwide terror, violating human rights, promoting antisemitism and seeking to destroy a UN member state – the State of Israel,” he said.

“In Syria, Iran has armed Bashar Al-Assad, the butcher of Damascus,” Danon charged. “Without Iranian support, the Assad regime would have failed in its evil mission to murder its own people. The Iranian Ayatollahs sponsor Hezbollah’s war chest, Hamas’ budget of bloodshed, and Islamic Jihad’s terror funds.

“Iran also commits horrific human rights violations against its own people,” Danon continued. “If you are gay, lesbian or bisexual you will be hanged from a crane. In Iran if you are a girl as young as nine years old you can be married off to a grown man. In Iran, if you’re a journalist and you criticize the regime, you will be arrested with no right to a trial.”

Referring to the JCPOA nuclear deal, Danon pointed out that Iran seeks to destroy Israel “by any means necessary. It has tried to obtain nuclear capabilities for years. Today, the regime’s intentions are no different than before.”

In fact, the German daily Der Tagesspiegel quoted German security officials Wednesday as saying the Iranian government is still actively pursuing its goal of achieving a nuclear weapon.

“Despite the nuclear agreement [signed in July 2015 with six world powers], Iran has not given up its illegal activities in Germany,” said security sources quoted by the daily. “The mullah regime also made efforts this year to obtain material from [German] firms for its nuclear program and the construction of missiles.”

Danon told the UN Security Council, “Passing and enforcing resolutions can save innocent lives. It is the Council’s responsibility to implement them.

“You do not need to do this for Israel’s sake. If we are attacked by Iran the regime will face no fiercer enemy than Israel,” Danon promised. “It is the innocent people around the world who need you to act.”