Photo Credit: Joe Bielawa via Flickr

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of the Tennessee-based Proclaiming Justice to the Nations is calling on all Jews, Christians and people of conscience to protest Roger Waters’ concert this Sunday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Once known for his role in the British rock band Pink Floyd, Waters has become a global ambassador of the movement to Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) the State of Israel. The British musician has paraded on stage in a mock Nazi uniform and hoisted an inflatable pig emblazoned with a Star of David above his stage in concert. This in addition to spreading lies about Israel and comparing the Jewish State to Nazi Germany.

“Roger Waters is a global symbol of Jew Hatred that should not be welcome in Nashville or anywhere else in the United States of America” said Cardoza-Moore, adding, “Roger Waters is the poster boy for BDS, it’s time to give him a taste of his own medicine and send a strong message that anti-Semites aren’t welcome in Tennessee.”

Cardoza-Moore pointed out that “the BDS movement has been hailed by Hamas, they both seek the total destruction of the Jewish State. Furthermore, BDS are responsible for an increase in anti-Semitism and violent attacks on Jewish students on campuses in America and around the world. Tennessee was the first state to pass legislation to publicly condemn the BDS movement. The BDS global brand ambassador should not be able to peddle his lies and conspiracies onstage within the city of Nashville.”

“In accordance with the US State Department’s guidelines, the BDS movement’s activities are clearly anti-Semitic. They seek to delegitimize, demonize, and apply a double standard toward Israel, while remaining silent on real atrocities taking place worldwide,” She said.