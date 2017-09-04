Photo Credit: DS Levi

Israel’s foreign ministry issued a stern condemnation of North Korea on Monday for the sixth nuclear test it carried out over the weekend of what the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced was a miniaturized hydrogen bomb designed to fit in the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“The State of Israel condemns the nuclear test carried out by North Korea,” the ministry said in its statement. “The test constitutes yet another example of North Korea’s aggressive pattern of behavior. Decisive international response will prevent other countries from behaving in a similar manner,” the ministry added.

The Israeli government is monitoring the situation closely inasmuch as North Korea maintains a close military and trade relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has pledged to annihilate the Jewish State.

The United Nations Security Council is meeting on the issue Monday beginning at 10 am (Eastern time) (September 4) in an emergency session called by the United States, Japan, France, the UK and South Korea.

We along w/Japan, France, the UK and S.Korea have called for an emergency Security Council meeting on N.Korea in the open tomorrow at 10am — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) September 3, 2017

Hours after the test was carried out, the Trump administration warned Sunday of a “massive military response” against North Korea.

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned at a news briefing outside the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump and his national security team, “We have many military options, and the president wanted to be briefed on each one of them. We are not looking to the total annihilation” of North Korea, he said.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday, however, that a new round of sanctions was definitely being considered.