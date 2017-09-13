Photo Credit: NASA logo

by Yona Schnitzer

The Israel Space Agency announced Wednesday that it would begin accepting applications for an international internship program sponsored by NASA.

The program, called NASA I2, offers a three-semester study program for international students from more than 10 countries including Mexico, Australia, Lithuania, Jordan, South Korea, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Each country’s space agency will select a few applicants studying in the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics to participate in the program and to receive a scholarship totaling as much as NIS 70,000 (approximately $19,700) per semester.

Those selected will travel to the NASA AMES research center in California to work with their international counterparts on assisting in the development of new technologies for space exploration at the NASA facilities.

“The collaboration with NASA will enable our best and brightest young researchers to be exposed to the forefront of space exploration research, to acquire experience and to utilize their knowledge in helping to push the field forward,” said Ofir Akunis, the Israeli Minister of Science, Technology and Space.

“When they get back, the knowledge and experience they will have accumulated will assist them in promoting the field of space exploration in Israel.”