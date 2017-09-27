Photo Credit: NYPD

The New York-based Anti-Defamation League has announced it is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the anti-Semitic perpetrator who attacked a legally blind Orthodox Jewish woman in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY on Monday.

According to police and media reports, the attacker used “offensive, anti-Semitic language” to harass the woman, age 62, during the incident, which took place on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. He then pulled off the woman’s wig, which she used as a ritual hair covering in accordance with Jewish tradition.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“We are in shock over this senseless, unprovoked attack,” said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL New York Regional Director.

“This manifestation of anti-Semitism, which we wholeheartedly condemn, is as upsetting as it is clear, unambiguous hate… With the time of day of this attack, someone must have seen something,” Berstein continued. “We encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities and hope this reward facilitates the swift apprehension of the person behind this horrific assault.”

Anyone with information about the assault is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.