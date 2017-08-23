Photo Credit:
Yellow badge Star of David called "Judenstern". Part of the exhibition in the Jewish Museum Westphalia, Dorsten, Germany. The wording is the German word for Jew (Jude), written in mock-Hebrew script.

Iconic performer Billy Joel made a powerful statement during his concert Monday night without saying one word, when he reappeared for an encore at Madison Square Garden wearing a yellow Star of David pinned to the front and back of his jacket, exactly as Jews were forced to dress during World War II prior to their extermination by the Nazis.

The singer’s attire spoke volumes about his views of the events of the past days in Charlottesville, when neo-Nazis marched with swastikas, white supremacists joining them.

On Tuesday his sole comment in response to queries from the New York Daily News about his actions was to quote from Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

His daughter, Alexa Ray and ex-wife, Christie Brinkley both attended the concert and showed their support via Instagram.

“Thank you Billy for reminding people what was … so it may never ever be again,” Brinkley wrote.

Alexa Rae instagram about her father Billy Joel

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

