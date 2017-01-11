Boro Park Resident Turns A Happy 102



Sara with her family

Photo Credit: Courtesy Boro Park Center



With bright, cheerful decorations and a birthday cake for the ages, Sara Markowitz celebrated her 102nd birthday with her family, fellow residents, and staff members at Boro Park Center For Rehabilitation & Healthcare on 10th Avenue in Brooklyn last week.

Sara was born in Lublin, Poland, and had two sisters and two brothers. She came to America by herself in 1939 to live with her uncle in Hurleyville, New York. She’s resided in Boro Park nearly her entire adult life.

