Omri Dahan, 23, a former IDF soldier, arrived at his home on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in Brooklyn around 11:30 PM Monday, only to discover that a car was blocking his driveway, according to the NYPD.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Patrick Conry, Dahan “started honking his horn, [and] a male came out of a nearby residence. There was a physical dispute between the two, and he was punched. His 28-year-old brother came out of the house to come to his assistance. He got involved in the dispute also.”

At which point, according to Conry, the male, Djems Jean-Paul, 41, took out a knife and stabbed Dahan in the chest, then got his brother in the left arm, and fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta. He was later apprehended at the airport as he was hectically looking for a flight to Haiti.

Omri was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Manhattan. His brother is in stable condition. The brother owns a plumbing business, and Omri had returned to America to work there.

According to dnainfo.com, Omri Dahan grew up in America, but in 2015 served two years in the IDF.

Omri’s Facebook page says he “lives in Tel Aviv, Israel, from Brooklyn, New York.” His Facebook friends are mostly Israelis who live in the US. In a February 11 post, Omri asks: “Any good shooting ranges not to far away!?” A post from October 7, 2006, shares a video about a home for lone soldiers in Ra’anana.