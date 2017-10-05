Photo Credit: Fibonacci / Wikimedia Commons

The New York Police hate squad is investigating nine neo-Nazi hate-filled letters that were sent to the Israel Consulate and eight businesses in Borough Park, Sheepshead Bay and Harlem.

The office of Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is also investigating the letters.

We are aware of this and similar letters that have been sent. We are investigating and will not stand for these acts. https://t.co/DoO2bDQiWQ — Eric Gonzalez (@BrooklynDA) October 3, 2017

The letters were identical. Each had a large Nazi swastika, and beneath was typed in capital letters:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!!

JUDEN RAUS

NEGROES AND FAGGOTS MUST BURN IN HELL

CHRISTIAN IDENTITY IS BACK

The words, “Juden Raus” are not only a reference to a Nazi slogan used during the Holocaust and World War II, but are also a reference to a 1930s Nazi board game. “Juden Raus” in German means, “Jews Out.” The object of the game was to collect Jews and deport them by removing them from the board.

The police investigation started with the letter sent to Weiss Bakery on 13th Avenue in Borough Park, after owner Abraham Weiss contacted district assemblyman Dov Hikind, who contacted police.

The Nazi swastika has been banned by the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany. It is also important to note that the use of insignia of organizations that have been banned in Germany (like the Nazi swastika or the arrow cross) are also illegal in Austria, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, France, Brazil, Israel, Ukraine, Russia and other countries, depending on context. (In Germany, the applicable law is paragraph 86a of the criminal code (StGB), in Poland – Art. 256 of the criminal code.)