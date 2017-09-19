Photo Credit: DS Levi

For the second time in less than a week, the Israeli Consulate in New York City received on Monday an envelope containing an unidentified white powder.

Again, the building in which the Consulate is housed was closed, while the employees awaited examination of the substance by New York City Police.

Last Friday an envelope with no return address was sent to the Consulate containing a similar white powder as well as a note with a death threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Friday’s envelope preceded Netanyahu’s arrival in New York by several hours.

On Monday, Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in advance of his speech, and that of the president, before the United Nations General Assembly – both to take place Tuesday.