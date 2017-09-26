Photo Credit: IRNA / Press TV / Twitter

The much-lauded video released Friday by Iran that claimed to show the test-firing of a new medium-range ballistic missile that could reach Israel, turns out to have been “a fake,” according to the Pentagon.

U.S. intelligence and military officials said after analyzing the footage that the missile fired in the video was indeed the Khorramshahr: but the launch dated back to a failed test that took place in January of this year.

The missile, which at that time exploded upon re-entry after flying 600 miles, was the same one displayed at last week’s parade, two U.S. officials told Fox News in an exclusive report.

The footage from that months-long test, carefully edited, was shown by Iran last week following the display of the missile during “Sacred Defense Week” parade ceremonies in Tehran.

Which means that Iran now has only two ballistic missiles capable of reaching the Jewish State, not three.